back in the costume of Iron Man ?

Since the release of the Avengers: Endgame at the end of the spring of 2019, the new movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are relatively expect to see in the dark rooms.

Despite the release of ” Spider-Man: Far From Home “, a few weeks after the last pane of the Avengers, fans are chomping at the bit to see the beginning of phase 4 of the MCU. While this one had to be initiated at the output of the ” Black Widow “, planned in the course of this month, the date had to be postponed to November, due to the confinement caused by the epidemic of sars coronavirus. This wait time is unbearable for fans of the Marvel universe, especially as rumours were rife about what to expect.

Robert Downey Jr. made a flop with ” Dr. Dolittle “

Unless you were coming out of a cave, in which you have lived for several years, you are not without knowing that the main super-hero of Marvel movies is death at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, to save the world from Thanos, Iron Man has had to sacrifice his life. A heart-wrenching for many fans, as the character was appreciated since the early days of the MCU in 2008. If this choice seems primarily to have been the one of the screenwriters, the actor Robert Downey Jr. had more than once expressed his desire to leave, although he loved to play this character. After more than a dozen films in which he has participated, he was eager to leave for other adventures. This is what he has done recently, meeting again at the poster of a new version of ” Dr. Dolittle “, made famous in the 90’s by Eddie Murphy.

Unfortunately for the actor ultra-acclaimed, the film was a flop resounding, demolished by the critics and the audience. While production of the latter had cost UP TO $ 175 million, excluding costs of communication and marketing, it has been reported in all and for all that a little more than $ 250 million.

Expectations well below those of the producers, who expected a figure that is more up with such a headline.

Iron Man return ? The rumor…

In the Face of this dud unexpected, Robert Downey Jr. no longer appears as an actor as “bankable” as would be believed, and it is most certainly that the industry of cinema has to say. While the actor could take advantage of stamps is very important, a failure as that of ” Dr. Dolittle ” may well revise its estimates downward.

According to some close to the actor, she would be ready to re-enlist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for a salary far less important than what he had seen up here .

. While his character died at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it seems obvious that Marvel studios could absolutely find a parade story, to bring back the star of super-heroes.

The rumor swells as a cameo of Tony Stark is expected to be in the film ” Black Widow “, putting in scene the character of Scarlett Johansson.

So, rumor or reality ? Only the future will tell us, even if for me, I never really believed in a final departure from Iron Man.