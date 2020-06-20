back off the Panasonic TV OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch

A few days later from the last report, back in discount at one of the main chains of distribution of electronic of our country Panasonic TV OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch. To propose the promotion is Mediaworld, which allows you to save a good sum of money.

The TV is in fact available to 1279,20 Euro, compared to 1.619 Euro list, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 installments, with the tan and apr of 0% for the price of 63,96 € per month.

As always, however, we turn to the technical aspect in order to understand the specifications of this TV. The panel 55-inch OLED display with 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelsbased on the processor of the intelligent HCX Pro, the most powerful ever made by the asian society, which is the real brain and is able to adjust the quality of the image and of the colors. And of course this the standards support HDR) with metadata dynamic of the new generation, that is, the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as the HDR10 and the Hybrid Log-Range, which allow users to enjoy full content of the HDR. At the audio level, instead, there is the Dolby Atmos that gives an enveloping sound from all directions.

Mediaworld also offers free delivery, but no information was disseminated on the expiration date.