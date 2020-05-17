back on her early success to television !

Revealed in the series for Netflix, “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown has since become a great actress in the incredible career !

In Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven. A role that has made her an actress whose career does not cease to grow since.

It is in 2013 that the career of actress Millie Bobby Brown begins. At the time, she was only 9 years old when she made her appearance in the series Once Upon a Time.

The actress plays the role of the nice Alice in Wonderland. Very fast, pretty british notes.

A year later, in 2014, she obtained a role in the series Intruders. His partner on the screen confided to the cameras of BBC America : “You heard it here, she will be a superstar ! “

And he was not mistaken ! While she is 14 years old, she won the lead role of the series Netflix Stranger Things. And she meets so successful !

Acclaimed by the critics, Millie Bobby Brown goes from being a small actress second-best to true icon !

Millie Bobby Brown, a star is born !

Millie Bobby Brown is becoming a star recognized. In addition to her talents as an actress, the interpreter of Eleven in Stranger Things is very committed.

Like Selena Gomez and Emma Watsonshe is involved with UNICEF. She is also the youngest ambassador of the world association.

On a daily basis, it is committed to the rights of children. “By becoming a goodwill Ambassador of Unicef, I want to share this title with one of my heroes, the great Audrey Hepburn who said one day : growing up you will discover that you have two hands, one to help the other and the other for you to help yourself “, had she said at the headquarters of the united Nations.

In may 2017, it supports so the rights of LGBT people+ during the ceremony of MTV Movie and TV Awards. A month later, she created a Twitter account designed to combat the harassment.

The magazine Time the holy personality of the most influential in the world in 2018. Regarding his entertainment news, she gets a role in the clip Find Me Sigma.

She has recently filmed in the movie Godzilla : King of the Monsters. And others will follow…

