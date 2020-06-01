back on his strong friendship with Maisie Williams !

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are very good friends. But how have they become ? Here are more details on their friendship !

Sophie Turner is a great friend with Maisie Williams. Since the series Game of Thrones, they do leave more ! Here is the reason why they are so very related. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

The series Game of Thrones has been outstanding. The fans have had a lot of difficulty accepting the end on HBO. It must be said that they are “attached” to the actors.

They have played their roles to perfection. What differentiates them from other actors ? Their friendly ties, even beyond the filming !

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are the perfect example. They have grown up and evolved together, hand in hand. So well that their friendship will pierce through the screen !

While they are sisters in Game of Thrones, their relationship is very real. The the sisters Stark have been able to support while their family died in a small fire.

Sansa and Arya Stark have therefore learned to trust one another. One thing is for sure ! Sophie Turner and her friend will never forget the moments they have spent together.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams : Friends for life !

This is what they have revealed to our colleagues at EW in 2013. They would have then had a stroke of lightning friendly during their first audition for the series.

And more ! Sophie Turner has also revealed to our colleagues of Phil In The Blanks (via Glamour) that Maisie Williams has a lot of help in his fight against depression :

“I have a girlfriend, Maisie, who was with me in the series. It was just a year younger than me. And she and I have therefore grown up together. It was my best friend. And she was the only one who I’ve really told it all. “

Today, the two young women are always in contact. And who knows, maybe Maisie Williams will be the future godmother of the child Sophie Turner !

