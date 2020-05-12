Back on the most memorable moments of the Cannes film Festival

The Cannes film Festival was to be held today. The health crisis has not allowed us to organize it in the desired conditions. Failing to see the stars walk up the steps today, it was decided to revisit the most significant moments of the iconic Cannes film Festival.

The place of women has long been somewhat infamous within the Cannes film Festival. In effect, the parity is not yet perfect at all levels for this international event of cinema. Fortunately, some women have managed to stand out over the years and have been part of the unforgettable moments of the Cannes film Festival. Actresses, directors, producers, writers… They are many to give voice to allow to have a better visibité of women’s work and the fight against inequalities. If the Cannes film Festival will not open today, we decided to go back to those times when the Croisette has been shining women !

1965 : Olivia de Havilland, is the first woman president of the jury

It was only in 1965 that a woman presides for the first time the jury of the official selection. The american actress Olivia de Havilland mark the Festival’s history by presiding over the jury this year. It is, moreover, the only woman to be member of the jury. It will be necessary to wait still a little to catch a glimpse of a shadow of parity in the jury of this Festival. But in recent years show that women are increasingly taking place within the members of the jury, and it’s a good crazy.

1992 : Jane Campion is the first woman to win a Palme d’or

It will be necessary to wait until 1992 to see a woman win the coveted Palme d’or. The director, new zealander Jane Campion reveals The Piano Lesson on the Croisette this year. The film does not go unnoticed and distress to the greatest number. By winning this prize, the filmmaker mark on the history of the Cannes film Festival. To this day, no other filmmaker has unfortunately received the Palme d’or and Jane Campion remains an exception. Are any of the same Agnes Varda, who has been a Palme d’honneur for his entire career : a time just as moving.

2013 : Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux receive the Palme d’or

If any director has not received the Palme d’or since the victory of Jane Campion in 1992, the year 2013 marks a notable exception : they are actresses, alongside their director, who are award-winning of the Palme d’or. Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux receive the Palme d’or with Abdellatif Kechiche. This is a first at the Cannes film Festival ! Emotion was, in any case, at its peak on the stage of the Palais des Festivals.

On 12 may 2018, the world is witnessing a rise in the market 100% of women in favour of equality. 82 women of the film industry, the president of the jury Cate Blanchett call for equal pay. Actresses, directors, monteuses, producers, decorators and many other trades have captured a true moment of sisterhood to remember the important place that must have the women in the Festival of Cannes, but also in the cinema industry in general and throughout the world. At the time, we also note the presence of Agnès Varda alongside all of these women. As usual, it did not mince its words : “We challenge our governments and public authorities to enforce laws on equal pay,” she said on the red carpet, microphone in hand.

2020 : the selection committee has counted more women than men

If the Cannes film Festival will not take place as usual this year, the selection of films has been made in a rigorous way, one more time. And what we can notice is that the year 2020 has enabled five women to four men to view and choose the films conccurents of the Cannes film Festival. Aida Belloulid, director of the press service of the Festival de Cannes, says he is a happy coincidence : “It is the fruit of a chance which we rejoice. Marie Sauvion has left the selection committee this year is to integrate the editorial staff of the Télérama. Two candidates have expressed their desire to join this committee, and after to have encountered, we have made the choice to take them both.” explained it Figaro in march last year. If the future of film within the Cannes film Festival still remains uncertain, because of the health crisis, it can be noted that the selection committee has shown, in all cases, more inclusive.

