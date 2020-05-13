Back on the outfits that have marked the Festival of Cannes

Canceled due to the coronavirus, the Cannes film Festival was to welcome this Tuesday, may 12, the opening ceremony of its 73rd edition. And with him his famous red carpet where celebrities unveil looks carefully considered. For the occasion, a retrospective of the outfits striking is necessary, Monica Bellucci Blake Lively via Lupita’nyong’o, and Kristen Stewart.

Red on red

For a touch of glamour infallible, many are the stars daring to be red at the Cannes film Festival, but without taking the risk of blending in with the mass. Dresses with sequins for Jane Fonda in 2012, neckline ultraplongeant for Kristen Stewart in the same year, when Sophie Marceau and Monica Bellucci are also part of the followers of the outfit matches the red carpet in 2009 : effect of “femme fatale” guaranteed.

Those who go green

Colour usually associated with bad luck in the world of the show, the green was not frightened some. A bold choice that sometimes paid off : so well that among the most courageous, the actress Carole Bouquet has emerged in 2014 the dress she had already worn at the Festival in 2000. But also the actress Lupita’nyong o who sported in 2015 a dress unforgettable, pleated and floaty color-mint green and signed Gucci. Same bet for the actress Liya Kebede stunning in a dress slit Haider Ackermann in 2016.

Outfits that have marked the Festival of Cannes

Sobriety for the less courageous

On the red carpet, sobriety is the ideal solution to avoid any fashion faux pas. And some stars have understood this well : among them, Blake Lively, in 2014, dress Gucci white and black exploiting its natural elegance. But also Emma Watson, she also in black and white in the previous year, which, however, provided a touch of eccentricity with a dress trompe l'oeil Chanel.

