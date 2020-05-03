Back on… the red carpet missed the couple Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

Their history began with the Calculations Murderers. Not under the best auspices, so. In 2002, Ryan Gosling met Sandra Bullock on the set of the thriller signed Barbet Schroeder. Despite their 16-year gap – she was 38 years of age, him-22 – the two actors have a complicity obvious. For a short year, the young couple reigns on the red carpet and scoured the photocalls.

On the steps of Cannes

Up to climb the steps of the Cannes film Festival, hand in hand, on may 24, 2002. An appearance as only the beginning of the 2000’s could offer. One wears a robe fleurie reveals, strips of skins, and a round neck imposing. The other displays a complexion pallor, hair, big slick, and has not bothered to shave for the occasion. Proof that the duo hollywood is not so alien to the common people.

“The timing was not good”

The distance – Ryan Gosling lives in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock, Texas – will yet because of this romance in the spotlight. But the actress will never forget, according to his relatives prying : “Ryan was the only man that Sandy has ever met that is perfect for her a point of view intellectual and physical,” explained a source to the site Dish Nation in July of 2014. They had an alchemy intense, and talking about getting married and starting a family. But the timing wasn’t right.”

Another close source revealed to Radar Online that the actress was “nervous” at the idea of again the one who has “truly broken” heart. Since then, Ryan Gosling has become one of the more bankable of the Hill, and boasts the Golden Globes the merits of his wife Eva Mendes. Sandra Bullock, meanwhile, is living the perfect love with Ryan Randall, a photographer for 41 years, since 2015.

The rise of the steps of Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

