Back on the strip-tease of Lady Gaga on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2019

On may 6, 2019, Lady Gaga appeared more Lady Gaga than ever. Then the co-chair of the annual Met Gala, which was held in New York, the artist has worn four different outfits and performed a slicing humorous on the red carpet.
This is the Lady Gaga of the famous dress meat we found on may 6, 2019 at the Met gala in New York. Then the co-chair of the ceremony, the singer and american actress has opted for four different outfits signed Brandon Maxwell in shades of pink and black. True to his eccentricity is legendary, she opted for a huge trolling fuchsia, a headband bow XXL and cilia golden giant drag queen.
What is the “style Camp”, the place of honour of the exhibition 2019 at the Met ?
The extravagance of the sobriety, the evolution hair-Lady Gaga
When Rihanna drove the Web with her dress omelet at the Met Ball 2015
Sign up to the newsletter of le Figaro Madame