Back on the strip-tease of Lady Gaga on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2019

On may 6, 2019, Lady Gaga appeared more Lady Gaga than ever. Then the co-chair of the annual Met Gala, which was held in New York, the artist has worn four different outfits and performed a slicing humorous on the red carpet.

