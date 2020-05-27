Back on the track “Pon de Replay” by Rihanna

Birth of a pipe

After you have signed a contract with label Def Jam Recordings, Rihanna released her first album “Music of the Sun “. The first single to be presented to the public is titled “Pon de Replay”. In this song, Rihanna asked several times to be a DJ to spread his favorite song. This title, a skilful blend of R&B and dance-pop, has everything to make you dance, even the most refractory !

The music video for “Pon de Replay”

The production of the video was entrusted to the Little X (also known under the name of Director X). The latter has notably worked with Nelly Furtado on the clip of the song “Promiscuous” or even with Usher on “Yeah !”. The action of the clip takes place in a nightclub, where the atmosphere is morose. Nobody dance, and some are even starting to sting the nose. Rihanna takes things in hand, asking the DJ to move his music and then dancing in the center of the track. She is soon joined by many dancers ready to finally enjoy this night.

Critical reception

With this title, Rihanna knows immediately the success. With more than a million sales, the single “Pon de Replay” was certified platinum. The song seduces the whole world, and ranks number 1 in Hungary, in Japan or in New Zealand. Rihanna is ready to become the international star that we know now !