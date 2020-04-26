Back to the future and the other 9 roles of the 80’s Tom Holland would have been perfect if the time travel had worked

Ren McCormack, Footloose

Did you know that Tom Holland was a dancer and a gymnast’s training? The actor made his debut in Billy Elliot the Musical when he was a child. Now, Holland has admitted to have abandoned the vehicle in its later life, but he really wants to come back. What better way than to play the role of Ren McCormack in “Footloose”? If Holland plays the role of song and dance, the role of Kevin Bacon will fit in perfectly with the actor. In addition, it would be a connection between him and his co-star Onward Chris Pratt, because the iconic character of the guardians of the galaxy, the actor, Peter Quill, is obsessed with this movie.