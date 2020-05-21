“Back to the future”: this deepfake with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. does not go unnoticed

CIC The original film “Back to the future” has been the most profitable film of 1985 and won an Oscar for the best editing of sound effects.

UNUSUAL – Spider-Man and Iron-Man in “Back to the future”? This will not be for everyone. Thanks to a deepfake perfectly realized, the youtubeur EZRyderX47 has tricked a lot of users. This video has over 2.6 million views on YouTube, at the time when we publish our article on Monday 17 February.

But what is the deepfake? The deepfake is a technique of video editing, which is to take a person in a picture, or an existing video and replace his face with that of someone else. This technique has the wind in its sails. It is used by many creators, and she improves from week to week. Several software can do this kind of videos. Like DeepFaceLab and Hitfilm Express 13, free software used by EZRyderX47 to integrate Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr in “Back to the future”.

Technology dangerous ? Many deepfakes scenarios fun and entertaining as the one above, but the technology has raised concerns about a potential use in the pornography of revenge, in the creation of information misleading or even fraud. In France, the justice is very clear with this phenomenon. The dissemination of false information about a natural person or legal entity falls under defamation. An offense that can be argued to be the accused for up to one year of imprisonment and/or a 45 000€ fine. In france, this technology is already used by programs such as “This is Canteloup” on TF1. The imitator uses the deepfake to give another dimension to his “art”.