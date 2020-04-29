“Back to you”: the double meaning of the song of Bebe Rexha and Louis Tomlinson – News Bebe Rexha

A new collaboration for Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has no regrets surely not have chosen a solo career, because since the One Direction, it has been a nice-to-end path. The pop is always a part of his universe, but he was able to add the fair touches of electro, which conquered its public. His first hit, “Just Hold On” has hit hard and it was Louis first duo to be very successful with DJ Steve Aoki. Far from being just a title of the dancefloor, Louis is already engaged, making it a vibrant tribute to his mom Johannah, that it has lost in 2016. With Martin Garrix and “In The Name of Love”, we have been able to appreciate his pretty voice. It is now one of Bebe Rexha, who arises on his last composition.

“Back To You”, to remember

After his relationship with his mother, it is that with its romantic encounters that evokes Louis in “Back To You”. The song evokes the love, separation, bitterness and the voices of Louis and Bebe perfect fit on this title. In addition, the clip was filmed in the hometown of Louis, of Doncaster, in the United Kingdom. We can interpret the attachment of Louis to his roots, which the assured, and remains a haven where it can be found.