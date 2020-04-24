Back to Zombieland : a gag reel with Emma Stone for the movie’s release on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD

The chaos reigns in the country, from the White House to small towns more remote. Our four killers must now contend with new breeds of zombies that have evolved in ten years, and a handful of survivors humans. But what are the conflicts internal to this “family” improvised, which remain the most difficult to manage…

Double dose of fun

Double dose of fun to this suite, which allows not only to find the quartet’s original zombie hunters (Jesse Eisenberg,Emma Stone , Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin), but also new recruits from the shock of the name of Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy, The Boyfriend), or Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Iron Fist).

to a Welcome to Zombieland 3

In view of the success of this number 2, a 3rd chapter is very likely. Jesse Eisenberg is not against in any case.” I turned in two films Zombieland. I’ve never seen reaction as strong around one of my films. People love these two movies.” we there explained of passage in Paris for the film Vivarium . “There are other famous actors in Zombieland as Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. We are all friends. You have to turn them all in other films. But I do not know what reasons, the people love so much these movies. It is strange… They seem to me not so personal, these are comedies scary. But the people have been affected by them in an unusual way. This is unprecedented for me.“

Back to Zombieland is available on VOD, DVD and Blu-Ray.