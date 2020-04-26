BACK TO ZOMBIELAND | Criticism of the film with Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson

The chaos reigns in the country, from the White House to small towns more remote. Our four killers must now contend with new breeds of zombies that have evolved in ten years, and a handful of survivors humans. But what are the conflicts internal to this “family” improvised, which remain the most difficult to manage…

More twinkie. It is the promise of Back to Zombieland that takes up the entire team of the time (actors, director, scriptwriters and music) and goes on an adventure in the land zombiesques of the United States. You don’t change a winning team, just as one has no reason to change a recipe that has proven successful. Zombieland was a real surprise, tinged with fresh air among the films of the undead coming up regularly on Hollywood. Fun, uninhibited, and funny, he had managed to touch your heart with his band of actors endearing peeping to Shaun Of The dead of Edgar Wright. What is it, 10 years later ?

The world has evolved and the zombies with. Our troop strives to survive (especially against themselves), and to respect the rules of the cult of the good survivor. We appreciate first of all the place reserved for each one to keep this beautiful alchemy group, which was the flavor of the first. As this is Columbus, Wichita, Little Rock or Tallahassee, all have the right to their story arcs and their sequence flagship. And failing to blow a wind of surprise, we like to find them for the better and for the worse. A few new add to the party and we will remember in particular the character of Rosario Dawson, always excellent, which brings a pinch of badasserie additional.

Back to Zombieland is not as enjoyable as the original film, but this is not a suite that attempts to force through, or play one-upmanship, if not that of hemoglobin. This second component offers a surplus of development to its characters and new slopes sentimental. For those who will come back in Z, it will be difficult to snub their pleasure as this continued in full respect of its heritage and address skillfully a few winks to the mastered up to this stage post-generic simply hilarious – who deserves to stay right up to the final second of the session. If some of the sequences hit the mark, other (fortunately rare) are more or less inspired, in particular around the character of Zoey Deutch occasionally pulling on the rope easy to the stereotype of the blonde crazy.

October 30, 2019 – By Ruben Fleischer, with Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg