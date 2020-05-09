Back to Zombieland : Ryan Reynolds could have played in the film – Actus Ciné

Expected this Wednesday, October 30 in our rooms, “Return to Zombieland” would have been able to count Ryan Reynolds in the cast. This is what revealed the writers, to whom we also owe the “Deadpool”.

Sony Pictures Releasing France

If Back-to-Zombieland meets the quartet winner of the original film (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin) in front of the camera, Ruben Fleischer, this sequel presents us with a handful of new characters played by Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, or Luke Wilson. But this wasn’t the first actor considered for the role of Albuquerque, as revealed by the screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to Deadline : also author of the script of Deadpool, the two men wanted to ensure that their bandmate Ryan Reynolds of the party, but the comedian was not able to free himself, caught by his busy schedule and his family obligations.

“We have set the goal of doing only movies with Ryan Reynolds”says Paul Wernick, referring to their various collaborations, on both Deadpool and Life. “But we were spun between the fingers. Luke [Wilson] was amazing and everything has worked very well for us with him.” Released 18 October in the us theatrical, Back to Zombieland will be on our screens this Wednesday 30th. Without Ryan Reynolds, but with Luke Wilson, therefore, and the spirit of the original.

For its part, the interpreter of Deadpool will be back on screens on the 13th of December on Netflix with 6 Underground, the new feature film signed Michael Bay and the screenplay was written by… Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.