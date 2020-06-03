BackToCinema after the Covid-19 – “Reach for the black figures will not be possible”

Many movie theaters prepare to reopen their doors this weekend in the country. They will however have to comply with certain measures of protection.

The room Odéon in Morges VD is ready to welcome the film as early as Saturday. KEYSTONE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Lovers of dark rooms can be returning to the big screen as early as Saturday. Most of the cinemas welcome the federal Council to its decision to reopen the cinemas from the 6th of June.

Under the slogan #BackToCinema, many theaters go out of their projector as early as Saturday. The halls will open two days later, on June 8, others June 11. Other cinemas will wait a little longer, or the same will remain closed, thus entering directly into the summer break.

Some managers would have liked to re-open later. The protection measures would have been designed without precipitation and more recently movies have been available, as explained by several of them.

Patchwork european

In terms of openness, Europe is like a patchwork quilt, with the Swiss in the middle. Theaters have already opened in Slovenia (1 may), Iceland (4 may), Norway (may 7), Czech Republic (11 may), Slovakia (20 may), as well as in the netherlands, Finland and Poland (1 June). In some German Länder, the restart was authorized on may 19.

Several countries will reopen after the Switzerland as well as Italy (15 June), France (22 June), Austria (1 July), Great Britain (July 4) and Ireland (10 August). Some countries have not yet given date. In Sweden, where the State did not require closure of many cinemas were initially closed voluntarily before reopening.

Efforts and additional costs

The actions required by the federal Council are going to be expensive to cinemas so that they will be facing a strong drop of entries with less sessions, rooms will be limited to 300 people and an empty seat at a regular interval.

The extra effort – that the theaters themselves need to finance – this includes the marking of the inputs and outputs are separated, the installation of panels of plexiglas in the payment area, the purchase of equipment and disinfection, and protection, without forgetting the cleaning of the hall after each performance. They will also need to be able to trace the clients in case of contamination.

French cinema at the rendez-vous

Moviegoers will be able to discover the movies that are released shortly before the closure of the rooms. Fans of French cinema are well catered for with “the girl with The bracelet,” with Chiara Mastroianni (Lise, 18 years of age, wears a bracelet because she is accused of having murdered his best friend), “The truth” with Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche (the daughter of a mother eternally young) or “Thalassotherapy”, a film in which Michel Houellebecq and Gerard Depardieu meet in cure in Cabourg.

The programming also includes the dance film Georgian “And then we danced,” the tragedy of contacts “Hope gap” with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy, the romantic comedy “The high note” with Dakota Johnson, the new adaptation of “Pinocchio” with Roberto Benigni, the documentary female, “Woman” or the short film “swiss Lockdown collection”.

Blockbusters expected

It will have to wait a little longer to see the american blockbusters, with the exception of “Richard Jewell” of Clint Eastwood, who is back on the bomb attack in Atlanta in 1996. From mid-July to follow the action film “Tenet’ of Christopher Nolan, where it will be question of the third world war, and the film adaptation by the Disney studios from the cartoon “Mulan’.

Then come in August, “Wonder woman 1984”, always with Gal Gadot, the”adaptation of the children’s book “The one and only Ivan” with Bryan Cranston and Angelina Jolie, then “Unhinged” with Russell Crowe. Autumn will arrive on screens in “The King’s man” with Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes, in the remake of “Death on the Nile” by and with Kenneth Branagh and the new James Bond “No time to die’.

As in other sectors, nobody is under any illusions about the fact that 2020 will be a year of crisis for the theatres. A manager of room zurich goes right to the purpose: “to Manage a cinema in a cost-effective manner is a challenge even in normal circumstances. The current requirements are so high as to reach the black numbers will simply not be possible.”

( TTY/NXP )