Bad Boys 3 : the first end contemplated was to be carnage well dark – Current Film

After a development extension, Bad Boys for Life is released on the screens and was rather well received. But his end was almost very different.

ATTENTION SPOILERS.

The franchise, which marked the debut of Michael Bay, and to which he offered a second chapter completely crazy (to which one has devoted one folder here), will wait fans of long years before giving birth a third chapter. A time designed by Joe Carnahan, Bad Boys 3 has known much turmoil and failed to be purely and simply cancelled, until the directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are designated for the lead.

Without the technical virtuosity or the madness of hysteria of the previous pane, the film has been received positively by many spectators and a good part of the press. But these last, would they have been so benevolent if they hadhad discovered the purpose originally envisaged by the duo of filmmakers ? Not so sure, when we discover what’s being said Adil El Arbi in the columns of Digital Spy.

An evil that does not do things by half

In fact, if the climax was rather similar and’orchestrait the confrontation between the baroness of the drug, Isabel, Mike and their son revenchard, the scenario offered no redemption to his hero and made him aware of a dismal fate.

“When she thinks all is lost, she wants to throw herself in the middle of the flames, and take lowrey’s with it. You know, she believes her son’s death, and said that it is better to end it all together. It was rather epic, in the spirit of the Greek tragedy. It was probably too much, but we will never know.”

For once, we can feel, throughout Bad Boys 3, and in particular in the treatment sometimes brutal that it makes its protagonists, the willingness of the story to put his hero in a position to be serious, or even fatal.

On the other hand, the conclusion of the film seems very clearly designed to allow the franchise to continue to develop, combining the character of Will Smith with his son, interpreted by Jacob Scipio. Thus, beyond a dark excessive, it may be the desire to preserve the commercial potential of the franchise and allow him to continue in flattering the good mood of the viewer.

