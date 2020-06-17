Bad Boys For Life: Blu-Ray Steelbook Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray in a metal case Bad boys for lifethe return of the police of the most unforgettable of Miami.

In Cinemascomics, we examined the issue in the house Blu-Ray Steelbook of Bad boys for lifethird installment of the saga, who knows perfectly the blend of high doses of action and comedy, although he changed producer (this is not Michael Bay), he knows how to keep not only the essence of the previous movies, but also the two protagonists are back , and on his return seventeen years later.

The film Bad Boys For Life, is now on sale in stores on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, UHD, and Blu-ray in a limited edition in a metal box. As well as a pack that collects the trilogy complete: the last episode with Two Policemen Rebels (1995), and Two Police officers Rebel II (2003), as well as in the formats of sales and rentals of digital. The film from Sony Pictures will distribute in Spain in physical format by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The edition in Steelbook, that will be the delight of collectors, is available at all points of sale until exhaustion of stocks. For its part, the collection of the three films can now be enjoyed on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

While they were in an advanced stage of retreat from the action, Mike lowrey’s (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) summarizes the entirety of the patrol, in order to stop Armando Gun (Jacob Scipio), the leader of a drug cartel. A mexican who moved to Miami. But when they investigate the case, it will be seen that the case is much more personal than what you might have expected.

Directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbite (Nevada) and, with a final stage of Chris Bremner, the film features, in addition to the return of Will Smith (Aladdin), Martin Lawrence (The Beach Bum) and Joe Pantoliano (Sense8), with the signatures of Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Kate del Castillo (La Reina del Sur), Paola Nuñez (The Son), Jacob Scipio (to Die Young), Charles Melton (The Sun Is Also a Star), Alexander Ludwig ( Vikings), Nicky Jam (xXx: Reactive) and DJ Khaled (Giving the Note 3), among others.

The film is not recommended for children under 18 years of age and with a duration of 123 minutes, is presented in its version Blu-Ray Steelbook full of extras, where you have over an hour of extras, which we analyzed to the readers of Cinemascomics. . The analysis of the Blu-Ray in a metal case is totally without spoiler, in case you still have not had the opportunity to see this film of boyfriend and you want to know what extras it contains.

Deleted scenes (8 minutes).

Fake shooting (3 minutes):

The laughter, the childhood, the improvisations, the things that spoil the plan, the dialogues forgotten, travel, and cameos by the film-makers are part of the false taken from the film.

Cancel or die: Make the Bad Boys For Life (14 minutes):

They explain how the return trip was after many years and with new directors, how the dangerous scenes were shot, the whole action of the film and the manner in which the two iconic characters of the cinema of action. The directors Bilall and Adil commented that in the two previous installments, Michael Bay has created a world in which I felt that I had more stories to tell, and is a continuation of what he has created. They continue to talk about the way in which the project was in the air since the year 2009, where they had a lot of different ideas and scripts, to eventually end up in the hands of the scriptwriter Chris Bremner, a fan of the saga since I was a child that wrote the final script of the film.

In addition, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talk about the news they like most about their new album and of what to maintain in comparison with the previous ones, as the of the comedy. At the same time, the directors and the actors say that it is very difficult to contain the laughter and when Will and Martin work together, or are simply in the same room.

Below, we discuss the way in which the movie takes place in Miami, but the majority of the film was shot on the streets of Atlanta, so I had to find places that match, a great job done by Jon Billington as the production designer.

It was the time (7 minutes):

It speaks of the three payments, and the sources of the first, where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was not the first choice to play, but the study has chosen Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey. However, when the test was made of the camera, that you are not together as a couple and have been discarded. To replace them, have been analyzed in Smith and Lawrence, who exulted in the television, the first with the Prince of Bel Air and the second one with Martin. Once the first success, they speak about their legacy and what each of the actors enjoys the most in each episode.

Partners in crime:

The bad guys meet the good guys (7 minutes):

They explain how, in the movie, the wicked, the protagonists must team up with the good guys of the police, the AMMO, a new style action of the police, more technical and technological, and less rough and frenetic; But with Mike lowrey and Marcus Bennett, the two forms of work eventually merge. They also speak of the return of captain Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, where the filmmakers claim that the saga of the Bad Guys, it would not be possible without it. Finally, they talk about the new additions, referring to the members of the team AMMO.

Bad Boys, Bad Boys (6 minutes):

They talk about Isabelle as the wicked, and the reasons for acting, as well as of his son Armando, who is a killing machine. With them, Nicky Jam, which plays Zway-What, and that the class of your character as ” a gangster sophisticated “. In addition, we also have the cameo from DJ Khaled as a butcher and a confidant of Mike lowrey’s.

Behind the camera with directors of Adil and Bilall (4 minutes):

We see scenes behind the camera, where the actors ensure that they arrive on the shelf every day full of love, embracing the whole of the world, and that his style is very dynamic, intense and original. Despite the fact that are also a little crazy, they have managed to keep the essence of Michael Bay, but have also managed to imbue their own style into this sequel.

Stunts epic (9 minutes):

What Will Smith sees as unique in this film is that the action seems very real, that they tried to do their possible on the plateau. To the director of the second unit, and also the coordinator of specialists, called Mike Gunther, there’s no one like Michael Bay, because the creator of the series is very good at his job. We also show the double action of the protagonists and how the search was rolled in the streets of Miami and the helicopter, with a lot of explosions and scenes repeated by specialists.

Winks (7 minutes):

The directors confess that grew up watching the first two episodes, that I wanted so this episode is a homage to Michael Bay, then we show all the hidden Easter eggs in the movie, including a cameo appearance of the director of the saga Transformers. But the directors belgians also realize their cameos respective, both appearing in different sequences of the disco, without forgetting the return of Reggie.

Test Stephen A. Smith (1 minute):

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teach to Stephen A. Smith how to be a captain of the Miami police a very aggressive, as captain Howard.

Finally, we hope that you enjoy the purchase Bad boys for lifeNow available to take home with you on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, UHD, and a Blu-ray limited edition in a metal box. As well as a pack, now on sale, with the 3 movies of the franchise, and also in digital format, so that you can see as many times as you want, both in their original version and dubbed in Spanish.

