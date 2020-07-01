Bad Boys For Life : “When Will Smith called me, I was ready for it,” Martin Lawrence

In the Bad Guys For Life, Mike lowrey and Marcus Burnett are facing the bloodthirsty cartel in mexico. They will be able to avoid that Miami is put to fire and blood ? For his great return in Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence we reward a film that is fun, explosive, explosive, and entertaining.

On this occasion, PureBreak was able to discuss with Martin Lawrence. In the video of the interview “Off the Screen” to find the above in our slideshow, the best friend of Will Smith slides a few secrets related with this 3rd episode directed by a duo of filmmakers in belgium, Adil The Arbite and Bilall Fallah, to whom we owe the excellent Black film and some episodes of the series, Nevada.

“I had lost hope of that a Bad Boys 3 is possible”

“I started not to believe more in a moment. “, explains Martin Lawrence when asked about the 17 years between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys 3. “This was so long that I ended up saying, ” Bad Boys 3 will never happen “. I abandoned the idea. Then I was finally called me and said ” hey dude, we finally have the right scenario.” I was ready for it. I was doing nothing more.”