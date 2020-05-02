Bad Moms 2 : Mila Kunis, mother furious, will break out in your living room

The american actress, Mila Kunis was back on the screens, 8 months after the birth of her second child, little Dimitri, the fruit of her love for Ashton Kutcher with the following Bad Moms, popular comedy, which had already marked his come back to the cinema after the birth of her daughter Wyatt in October 2014. (Re)discover without further delay, this hilarious movie from your living room with the DVD and Blu-ray Bad Moms 2.

In this second installment, the chosen frame is the family celebration par excellence : Christmas. We find our three moms favorite time of the preparations. Like all mothers, Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) trouble with the approach of Christmas. Between the gifts, the cooking, the decoration, the organization and preparation, it is always the same which are adhesive… And to complicate things, their own mothers, demanding and critical, invite themselves to the feast ! At the end of the roll, they decide to take things in hand and kiss. This year the christmas spirit is going to seriously hurt…

On the side of the grandmothers, we were delighted to see land Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines, the new trio that is likely to make you laugh more than one. Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, Jay Hernandez and Oona Laurence will also be of the party.

Bad Moms 2, DVD and Blu-ray discs from the 2 April