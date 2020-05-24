Bad Moms : why this film he created controversy even before its release at the cinema ?

Aired Sunday, may 24, 2020 from 21h05 on TFX, the comedy Bad Moms has been a lot of buzz about it even before the beginning of its operating rooms. Tv Star reveals today what controversy the film has sparked following the release of its trailer.

Released in cinemas in French on 3 August 2016, the film Bad Moms, worn by Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, has not been very successful in france as it has not generated that 341 379 entries during his 7 weeks of operation. Despite this, the comedy was a commercial success, as it amounted to $ 113 million dollar revenue in us box office, with a budget of $ 20 million. In total, Bad Moms generated 179,2 million dollars in revenue around the world. Viewers in france are able to discover, or rediscover, this feature film since it will be rebroadcast Sunday, may 24, 2020 from 21h05 on TFX.

However, Bad Moms has sparked controversy even before its release in the cinema. It all began with an excerpt from the film present in the trailer, which was unveiled after the massacre homophobic Orlando, which was held on 12 June 2016. In fact, the controversy has erupted because of a joke made by Kristen Bell in this famous trailer. The joke in question was related to the oscar winning film Boys Don’t Cry. For memory, this feature film tells the story of Brandon Teenaa young man transsexual 21 years old raped and murdered in 1993.

Bad Moms : a joke that does not pass

In a scene where the characters played by Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn make fun of the bra of the character played by Mila Kunisa replica makes the comparison between it and the bandage in which the actress Hilary Swank wraps in Boys Don’t Cry to flatten his chest, making his silhouette more masculine. For the anecdote, the actress Leslie Mann was originally scheduled to hold the first role of this comedy in place of Mila Kunis, but had to give up because it was already taken by another project. Her husband, Judd Apatowhe should also be involved in Bad Momsbut the producer finally had to give up to fund this movie for reasons of timing.

