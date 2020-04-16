Bad mother (France 3) : 3.2 million viewers for Barbara Schulz and Thierry Godard

Mina is a young Ethiopian 13-year-old, adopted at birth by Lionel and Judith. The couple kingdom is already the parent of a biological child. During adolescence, Mina is going to switch into a destructive spiral from which it could do nothing. The young girl becomes aggressive, running away and rejects her parents. Despite the love and kindness of Judith and Lionel, this situation will divide the entire family. When the trauma of abandonment turns into violence, parents will do their best to bind the wounds and ease the suffering of Mina…

France 3 dégainait this Tuesday night as a bonus Bad mother, an adaptation of the eponymous book by Judith Norman, inspired by its own history. Fiction is led by Barbara Schulz and Thierry Godard in the role of adoptive parents in the turmoil facing Jessyrielle Massengo (prize of the young hope in Luchon) who plays their daughter in full-blown adolescence. Sophie Breyer (The Truce) and Luce Mouchel (Tomorrow belongs to us) round out the cast of the telefilm award at the festival de Luchon in 2020…

Télé 7 jours is seduced by this tv movie sensitive : “Far from the clichés about the difficulties of adoption“. “Barbara Schulz and Thierry Godard embody with conviction this pair of poor parents“. Ditto for Tv Z who welcomes the provision of Jessyrielle Massengo that “demonstrated a lot of maturity to play this kid confused“. Opinion mixed in Tv Cable Sat which points out that “the subtlety of emotions and the impeccable correctness of his interpretation“but laments “a writing is a little heavy and a staccato rhythm do not encourage the emotional impulse“. Finally, coup de coeur for Tele 2 Weeks who welcomes this “adaptation masterly (…) served by the actors convincing“.

Side hearings, and the fiction has met 3 261 000 viewers on Tuesday 14 April 2020, as a bonus on France 3, which is 11.9% of the general public. A score that placed the chain’s second of the evening, behind the film Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone (7 512 000 viewers and 30.5% of pda) on TF1.

See Bad mother in replay.

Sarah Ibri