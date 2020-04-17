Bad news for Curry: multi-million dollar lawsuit against his wife

Stephen Curry it has been one of the most active players in the social networks during the quarantine that you are carrying out together with your family by the pandemic Coronavirus who lives in the united States, but beyond the funny stories that comes to us leaving, this Thursday, received a bad news.

The advertising agency Flutie Entertainment sued the wife, Ayesha Curry, the NBA star, for a multi-million dollar sum because according to them, then terminate the contract in may of 2019, he tried to remove them from all the gains achieved since it was client Flutie (November 2014).

Photo: Gettyimages.



As announced to the news portal TMZ Sports, the attorneys at Flutie Entertainment you claim $ 10 million to Ayesha for them not to share the percentage of profits due for his television program ‘Ayesha’s Home Kitchen’ and his participation as presenter of ‘The Great American Baking Show’.

“Ayesha expressed dreams of becoming a global brand”, said Robert Flutie, the owner of Flutie Entertainment, who also ask for the 50 per cent participation in ‘Yardie Girl Productions’ (production company) and of a number of commercial products made in the home of the Curry.

For his part, the lawyer of the wife of Stephen Curry, Michael Plonsker, said that his client denies the allegations of the lawsuit and expects to be able to resolve the legal conflict as soon as possible.