Bad Wolves out covers of Rihanna and Chris Brown

After a hectic week for the group, Bad Wolves continued their series of occasions for their fans registered on Patreon.

Below you will find a preview of the latest creation of the group, the interpretation of Bitch Better Have My Money Rihanna. Complete recovery is currently only available to those who participate financially to the Patreon above.

In what appears to be a blow calculated, this recovery came seven days after a cover of Look At Me Now Chris Brown. You can also see a preview below.

For those who don’t know, Rihanna and Chris Brown were involved in a relationship that ended in physical violence in 2009. Chris Brown was then arrested for assault and criminal threats. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of crime in the framework of an agreement of promotion.

Patreon Inc. is a website for crowdfunding. This allows registered artists to obtain funding from the users (clients) English on a regular basis or for created work. In exchange for this service, Patreon charges a commission of 5% for each donation, and 5% in transaction costs, thus allowing the creator to get the 90% of the donations. The site is very popular among the creators of content on YouTube, the musicians, the artists of the line of comics and other.

Bad Wolves has released their most recent album, titled N. A. T. I. O. N., the October 25, 2019 E7 through Music.

The Teasers Bad Wolves :