BAFTA 2020 : Charlize Theron, Emilia Clarke, Kate Middleton, the most beautiful looks !

PHOTOS. The red carpet we love ! And the ceremony of the BAFTA 2020 has not been no exception ! Check out the gorgeous outfits, Charlize Theron, Lily Rose Depp, Emilia Clarke, and many other personalities…

Yesterday evening, all the world was on its 31 in London. The English capital hosted the ceremony of the BAFTA 2020, and received his share of celebrities. On the red carpet, actresses and fashion on parade in their finest raiment. If the black reigned supreme on most of the outfits of stars, some have dared to flamboyant colors and materials…

The award for best-dressed is very definitely to Jodie Turner Smith, the partner of the actor (and ex-spouse of Diane Kruger) Joshua Jackson. Pregnant, she was absolutely radiant in her dress mimosa yellow Gucci ! Light also, Zoe Kravitz we have dazzles in her dress cut a minimalist signed Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Her earrings coral to match her manicure and to two rings worn on each of his index, at the end of a look shiny and in all points perfect. Next to glitter, Naomie Harris, aka the interpreter of Miss Moneypenny in the last strands of the saga James Bond, had also given everything in a dress silver Michael Kors as sexy as it is stylish.

One room, two moods

Attractive, Charlize Theron the was also in her strapless Dior Haute Couture magenta. Chic and end-to-taste, as usual. Other actresses have also seen la vie en rose BAFTA : Renée Zellweger in a sheath of satin Prada sleek, and Scarlett Johansson in an apparat Atelier Versace, in which the maxi-neckline, feathers, and rhinestones showed a little with the spirit of the event…

But it is Lily Rose Depp, provocative in her outfit Chanel the cruise collection Autumn 2020, which has the most shocked. Although statuesque and glamorous in its combination of black lace with a pair of peep toe satin, the transparency of the look was a little “choking” for the event ” so British “.

Next to, Kate Middleton did a little wise in her Alexander McQueen dress… an outfit that she had already released in 2012, during an official dinner hosted by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. A new hairstyle, and new accessories like shoes sparkly Romy Jimmy Choo, and the duchess of Cambridge was stunning on the red carpet ! Just as the VIP Victoria Silvstedt, who had also opted for a dress of clear color to the details sparkly. Or even the star of the latest Star Wars trilogy, Daisy Ridleyvery elegant in a dress bottle green signed Oscar de la Renta.

Black is black

But the real star of the BAFTAS last night, it was black ! In all its states, it was first seen discrete on the two-toned gown Prabal Gurung worn by the blonde Rebel Wilson… Worked great on the outfit, Chanel Haute Couture, Margot Robbie, the look: Givenchy Haute Couture Rooney Maraor the creation Alexander McQueen worn by Olivia Colman, who played Elizabeth II in the series the Crown.

The black is also wanted to go minimalist on Saoirse Ronan in Gucci, on Gillian Anderson and a bit more bold on the queen of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarkedressed in Sciaparelli Haute Couture.

