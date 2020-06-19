Bal Mammoth : the hour of the great meeting of the graduates of the secondary | Arts | The Sun

GRADUATION PARTY OF MAMMOTH XXL

Organized by Pier-Luc Funk and Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, the graduation party of a new genre makes an appointment with you to québec students to before a party on Instagram, from 19: 30, with Mathieu Dufour. Then it moves in the shape of waves (without leaving the website) as soon as 20 h for the official dance. Among the guests, Marie-Mai, Blue Jeans, Blue, Sarahmée, Fouki, Jay Temple, KNLO, Charlotte Cardin, Bronze, Phil Roy, Marième, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Khate Lessard, Roxane Bruneau, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Claudia Bouvette, Alicia Moffet, and PY Lord. Will be back on the web, after graduation. Several artists will be able to interpret the special requests of young people. “Télé-Québec, and in telequebec.tv Friday, June 19.

There is A WORLD TO the MASS

Guests of this new concept are Philippe Falardeau, Edith Cochrane, Patrice Roy and Maïté Bouchard. In the musical interpretation, Louis-Jean Cormier. On the 19th of June at 20h.

THE BEACH

A long time ago that have not relaxed in front of a movie in full Saturday afternoon ? Here, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a young American, accompanied by a French couple, played by Virginie Ledoyen and Guillaume Canet. Together, they discover an island paradise of Thailand, where it is common for the idyllic. As of 14h on the Channel of Life.

CULTIVATE YOUR COMIC

Interested in humor ? Here is a series hosted by the comedian Jeremie Larouche, also a trainer at the national School of humor. In 11 episodes, we analyze the different aspects of the creation of the mood : find his topic, the processes, the angle and the ethics, the writing of the first draft, the revision, the gymnastics of the brain, the staging and the performance. This co-production with the Just for laughs TV is also an online competition for 13 to 20 years. Participants have until July 3 to submit, in writing and in video your concept of humor (capsule, play or short number of stand-up) and the opportunity to be a part of the lives of the Young people to laugh, that will be distributed in the coming month of August. Five winners will be selected by a panel of judges based on the originality and the humorous nature of your number, and it will benefit each one of a training session offered by Pierre Fiola, author and script editor of the humor of the reputation, to fine-tune your last number. Online Here Tou.tv.

THE VICTIMS OF THE JUSTICE

A large part of the interest you can give to this show is the presenter american Nancy Grace, a young woman who became a prosecutor after the murder of a violent husband. Today, 60 years of age, the former lawyer makes use of his experience in the law and on television to expose the injustices disgusting connected to many of the crimes unknown. From Wednesday 24 June to 20 h in the surf Myself and the Company.

MONONCLE

The review of this excellent documentary which brings to light the questioning of the actor and comedian, Fabien Cloutier, with problems of dealing with “mononcle”. This gave him the idea of studying the phenomenon. Historically, a term familiar and affectionate assigned to the brothers of our fathers, the men who have in Quebec is high, mononcle has become synonymous with lust, retrograde, and infréquentable. Look at this term, some equivalents in other countries, but that only exists in Quebec, on the night of Saint-Jean, at 20h, in the Télé-Québec.

DÉDÉ À TRAVERS LES BRUMES

Another beautiful way to highlight the national Holiday of Quebec : review or withdraw the work and the tragic fate of André Fortin, singer emblematic of the Roommates. Sébastien Ricard embodies a Dede strong and intense lived. Dédé Fortin took the life a may 8, 20 years ago this year. “Télé-Québec city, from 23: 30.

MY FATHER, THE SPY

This documentary focuses on interviews with thirty years of age, with his father, a Russian spy based in the united states. The use of archival images, Chelsea Dittrich tries to understand the disorders experienced by his family because of the trade of his father. She learns that he had another family with headquarters in Germany. Also, she began to contact with other children of spies to assess the impacts of this type of clandestine activity in your balance, and it speaks of a wife, that allows you to better understand the wrath of his own mother. It is, of course, of the american reality, but the dubbing is done in Quebec. In the Research, Thursday, June 25, starting at 21h.

THE BRIGHT : The CHILD of the LIGHT

This is the time to revisit the classics! Jack Nicholson would make you die of anxiety, even if you have read Stephen King’s novel and seen the movie more than once ! And if you get nailed in your chair in front of this masterpiece, you can always see the result, Doctor Sleepwhile the child became an adult. Played by Ewan McGregor, the character is still traumatized by this hotel from his childhood. As from Friday, June 26, in CRAVE.