Ball and Chain : a romcom super-hero with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Adaptations of comics continue to have the wind in their sails, the registry super-heroic with many derivatives more or less parody on the paper. It is the part of Deadline as one learns about the launching of a new project that will tap into the registry of the romantic comedy combined with super-powers. And adapted from a comicbook of course.

The title, in four parts Ball and Chainwritten by Scott Lobdellwith Ale Garza and Richard Bennett on the artistic part. The comicbook interested in Edgar and Mallory Bulsona couple in loss of speed and on the point of separation, which is found from one day to the next day with super-powers, after the passage of a meteor on Earth. But their powers only work if they are able to put their differences to side. Will they be able to enjoy their new status to save their marriage ?

The script of the adaptation to film will be written by Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), and Deadline reports that a duo of superstars to carry the project, in the persons of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, who have already toured together for Jungle Cruise, coming on the screens. With such names, the film is already coveted by many studios, and Netflix in particular, would be very interested. Has to see here the resumption of the activities of the hollywood how the project will take shape.

Source