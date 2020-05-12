Ball And Chain : Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt new (…)



Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will once again be a team in Ball And Chainproject , a film of super-heroes a little special… The 2 public figures – that we will not see before 2021 in the Jungle Cruise Disney – will play a couple of fighters whose marriage seems to be in the process of sinking, and who will receive super-powers.

This would have been a movie super-heroes banal, but it seems that the scnario door a little originalit. In effect, these super-powers only work if the 2 characters meet up with their complicit.

Adapt comics ponymes, the scnario is the fact that Emily V. Gordon, the scnariste and co-cratrice de Little America to Apple TV+. Not much is known of the history of the film, but here is the description of the band draws published in 1999 : “Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the ponge. It was the plan in any case, until a mysterious mtore bathes the couple of fighters in synergies aliens who have given super-powers. Their new capacity be enough to run their marriage ?”

The project Ball and Chain, port for Seven Bucks, the society of production from Johnson, and Kevin Misher, the producer of the saga The Scorpion King, should be, in all likelihood at Netflix.



