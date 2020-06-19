Ball lost on Netflix : what is this Fast & Furious made in France with Alban Lenoir and Nicolas Duvauchelle ? – Actus Ciné

Today, Netflix offers a line of “lost Ball”. An action movie with the French, led by Alban Lenoir and Nicolas Duvauchelle. In the program : persecutions, corrupt police officers, and clashes with his own hands.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

Little mechanical genius, Linen is known for its cars-aries. Until the day when he is arrested for a robbery that goes wrong. Discovered by the head of a unit of police officers in a state of shock, he was offered a market to avoid jail. 9 months later, Lino has proved its. But suddenly, unjustly accused of murder, he has no other option than to find the only proof of his innocence : the ball of the crime, trapped in a car disappeared.

Alban Lenoir



A FAST & FURIOUS MADE IN FRANCE, WITHOUT THE EXAGGERATED RESPONSE

After the very effective, of The Earth and of the blood and Tyler Rake, respectively, directed by Sami Bouajila and Chris Hemsworth, here’s a new action movie, comes to Netflix. First feature film of Guillaume Pierret (after a short film and several episodes of the television series Le Golden Show), lost Ball, today, is available on the platform.

The director wanted the action scenes of the film are as realistic as possible, especially in regard to the persecutions and battles with his own hands. He has chosen to use, in the form of Jack Reacher (with Tom Cruise), who claims to be a reference to the plans sufficient time (and not of the camera-to-camera, the shoulder of the way Jason Bourne).

Ramzy Bedia and Stéfi Celma



Lost ball has a lot of sequences to remember. Among them : a fighting collective in a police station, a duel hard in a house and, of course, the search for the ultimate race ! But the action is not his only strong point : in addition, the film (which took place in Sète and its surroundings, near Montpellier) is as much of a Fast & the Furious French to the modern western.

The scenario, a clever and unpredictable, and manages to keep the suspense throughout the duration of the feature-length film (1 hour and 30 minutes). And if you think you might be in known ground, make no mistake : no character is safe !

Next to casting, athletic Alban Lenoir (also credited as artistic collaborator, given your investment) embodies this character, adept of the cars taken in spite of himself in a spiral of violence. In front of him, we find Nicolas Duvauchelle and Stefi Celma, but also Ramzy Bedia against the employment of this character of officer friendly !

Also note the presence of the Rod Paradot, the revelation of the height of The Head, who plays the brother of Lino, and Sébastien Lalanne, a frequenter of the action as their benefits in the fight against Gangs and the Intervention (along with the Spurs) have demonstrated this.