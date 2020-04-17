Balloons in solidarity to help the nursing staff – All sports

Tiémoué Bakayoko, Conor McGregor, Rudy Gobert… If sportsmen unite to combat the pandemic of the Covid-19, it is also necessary to count on the support of some companies such as Rebound. As a young company in nantes, it manufactures sports balls eco-friendly, as well exterior as interior.
To help the nursing staff, she puts in the pre-sale of footballs and rugby designed by the artists of nantes The Feebles. For each ball sold, 10 € minimum (depending on the volume of balloons ordered) will be donated to the Foundation of Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France. Payments will be made every end of the week to help soon as possible, the nursing staff, the patients and their families.
The harvest of the funds shall be until may 15, and the balls will be delivered from the 20th of July next.