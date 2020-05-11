Balmain signs a collaboration with Cara Delevingne

They met in 2013, and since they work together on a regular basis. Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing be found today around a new project. While the top-model in the uk was far from the world of fashion for the benefit of the film sets, she made her comeback on the catwalks last September by opening the fashion show of Balmain for spring-summer 2019, embodying the campaign of the collection. She repeated this at the end of may by tightening its links with the parisian house via a collaboration with the creator.

Cara Delevingne with “Romeo”, the new model of bag Balmain – ph Sonia Szoztak

The famous model has participated to the creation of a capsule of leather goods, in close collaboration with the artistic director of the label, Olivier Rousteing. This last has drawn three models of leather handbags that Cara Delevingne was decorated in deciding the composition of the metals, we said it within the house. The first, the BBag will be launched this may 29, while the other two, the Twist and Romeo, will be available in mid-July.

The inspiration comes from the latest fashion show of Balmain for fall-winter 2019/20, with strong rock accents with looks in black and white, leather, vinyl and studded, not to mention the glamorous touch to hit of satin, sequins and transparency. An explosive mixture is perfectly embodied by Cara Delevingne, as the said Olivier Rousteing : “She has the attitude. She is a troublemaker and she cares. It is provocative, but it is a paradox. It can also be soft and romantic, angel or demon. It can’t be categorized “.

After having posed nude for the house last season, the British interpreter, this time a mysterious figure in the campaign photo and video which will be unveiled this Tuesday, may 28, to mark the launch of the first bag BBag. Three mini interactive movies of ten seconds will be offered on the Web for fans of the brand. It is up to them to choose the end of the story !

The three films turn Cara Delevingne into a sort of spy, sometimes pursued, sometimes to the attack, in a red glow or dark in order to render the atmosphere of film noir to suspense. A trailer of 30 seconds brings together the universe of the three movies. In one of them, we see, at the corner of an image, Olivier Rousteing.

The plates are signed by the photographer Polish Sonia Szostak, while the project was produced by creative agency Sunshine Company.

