Baptiste Giabiconi and Katy Perry : “It was as a couple, we keep contact”

This Friday, 31st of February, TF1 broadcasts the first premium of Stars in the nude. Celebrities have agreed to undress in order to sensitize the public to the screening of cancer of the breast, prostate, and testis, among which Baptiste Giabiconi. After being delivered to the cancer of his sister or Karl Lagerfeld, the mannequin of 30-year-old took part in our interview “When you type”. In particular, it has entrusted its former couple with Katy Perry.

“Katy Perry, with whom I have been in couple for a few months. An awesome girl with whom I still keep in contact. It is that of happiness and a wonderful experience“said Baptiste Giabiconi. He then revealed that today, he was single and that it was time to find the rare pearl. The beautiful brown then explained that Instagram, it was his whole life : “The first reflex that I have in the morning : open Instagram, look at the messages that I have received, the comments, and then know what content I’ll post.“

In order to keep in shape and be at the top for its photo professional or personal, Baptiste Giabiconi, with careful attention to what he eats and does a lot of sport. “It is something that accompanies me in daily life, which is difficult sometimes because it is a bit boring, to tell the truth“, he admitted with Purepeople. He also mentioned Karl Lagerfeld, the “the most beautiful meeting of [sa] life“or his cat Choupette. Without forgetting his tattoos, or his blonde color that it is once per year.

“I know a little Thibault [Garcia, NDLR]we met in Dubai. This is a super guy, very nice. It comes from the South all the two and often we were confused. Indeed, there is a slight air of resemblance”, he also said.

