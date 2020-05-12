Baptiste Giabiconi reveals that he has orchestrated his affair with Katy Perry : “It’s called the com “

On February 19, 2019, one of the most famous fashion designers, Karl Lagerfeld, had died as a result of cancer of the prostate. A year after his death, his protégé Baptiste Giabiconi has given to him tribute in a book Karl and me, published February 27, editions Robert Laffont. The top of marseille made light about his relationship with the ex-artistic director of the Chanel fashion house and reveals a few anecdotes, especially about his supposed affair with Katy Perry.

It took several years for the model to loose the end of the story. A story orchestrated to any room. The case dates back to march 2012. Baptiste Giabiconi, at the age of 22, is photographed alongside Katy Perry in the first row of the Chanel show in Paris. A few days after, they are spotted together at the exit of a nightclub. The rumors of relationship are born. At the time, neither of them want to deny them. And yet, everything was wrongas it reveals the young man of 30 years.

“Karl was happy”

Because when the latter learns that the interpreter of I kissed a girl wants to attend the Chanel show, he manages to find him a place, beside him. “Karl was well aware that Katy and I were a cute couple for pictures”wrote the first heir to the Kaiser. An image that Baptiste Giabiconi will exploit in the following days. To do this, he calls a photographer friend who comes to capture the fake couple. “Katy Perry and I got out of the Plaza, bim, bam. I picked her up in my arms. Bim, bam. I made her a big kiss in the neck. Click, clack. Yes man ! Our story is out everywhere, covers and full pages all over the world. Karl was happy”continues the one who is now the manager of the instagrameuse Leah Elui.

The young man now assumes fully what happened. “I’m not ashamed, everyone does it, more or less. It’s called the com”says Baptiste Giabiconi. “Some even pay a high price, I prefer the homemade, as the vinaigrette. Better and less expensive.” Now that that is said.

