Baptiste Giabiconi reveals the underside of her story with Katy Perry

The protégé of Karl Lagerfeld, Baptiste Giabiconi, pulls out a first book full of secrets on Thursday, entitled ” Karl and me.” Published by editions Laffont, the book of some 240 pages traces the highlights of his privileged relationship with the stylist, who died in February 2019. Between two anecdotes about his appearance on the show “Dancing with the stars” in 2011, and the fact that Karl Lagerfeld was ready to do anything for his favorite wins the competition, we learn a bit more about the relationship that Baptiste Giabiconi has spoken with the american singer Katy Perry.

In march 2012, at a Chanel show in Paris, the two stars have been sighted for the first time coast to coast. A few days later, the rumors about their relationship was very good. At the time, neither the one nor the other had affirmed the existence of a binding and the mannequin French was speaking of Katy Perry as” a friend “. But the regular publication of photos together on their social networks and in the press suggests otherwise.

In ” Karl and me, Baptiste Giabiconi lifts the veil on the beginning of her romance of a few months with Katy Perry. “Karl knew that Katy and I were a cute couple for pictures “, he says. After the Chanel show, the dummy request to be a friend of the paparazzi to come to the Plaza Hotel, where he plans to go for a drink with Katy Perry. “Need you to be there, that you tell the story,” says the young man of 30 years. In his narrative, Baptiste Giabiconi then explains that in the course of the evening, he kissed the singer in the neck, knowing very well that it would be taken in photo. “I’m not ashamed, everyone does it, more or less. It’s called the com, ” says the one who claims to be the first heir of Karl Lagerfeld. A confidence which should put an end to the rumors.