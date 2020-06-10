Bar Refaeli: a model israeli sentenced to a fine and his mother imprisoned for tax fraud | News Ents & Arts

The model israeli Bar Refaeli has been sentenced to nine months of work in the general interest, and his mother should be imprisoned after signing an agreement of advocacy to resolve a case of tax evasion.

The agreement on the matter of long-standing, built around the global revenues of the star and attempts presumed to minimize its links with the country, means that the mother of Refaeli, Zipi, who also acted as his agent, will be sent to prison for 16 months.

And they have also been sentenced to pay a fine of 790 000 £, more than million of taxes in arrears.

Refaeli was previously in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Refaeli is still a popular television personality Israel and last year hosted the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv. However, the case has somewhat tainted his reputation.

It revolves around the residence of the dummy at the beginning of this decade, when she was in a relationship with a hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and traveled around the world in large-scale campaigns.

In Israel, the tax legislation determines the residence, mainly if the person has spent the better part of a calendar year in the country. Refaeli said that, in some years, it had not and was not to declare their worldwide income.

The charges against her reported that the model and tv presenter had won 5,69 million pounds sterling between the years 2009-2012, while pretending to live abroad.

But prosecutors have rejected his claim and the accused to provide tax information incorrect.

In previous appeals, an israeli court had ruled that the relationship of Refaeli with DiCaprio was not considered a “family unit” and that it therefore could not claim its home american as a residence.

The lawyers Refaeli, who has given birth to her third child in January, said the guilty plea showed that she had not intentionally evaded the payment of taxes.

“During the period under review, the Bar was in my early twenties, worked as a international model and was not involved in the financial matters,” they said in a statement. “Today, it takes the responsibility for the mistakes that have been committed.”

The mother of Refaeli has been accused of not having declared income, to have avoided paying taxes and for having helped someone else to evade the payment of taxes.

The indictment stated that she had signed leases for his daughter under the names of other members of the family to interfere with the status of residence real-Refaeli, and she had refused to declare their own income as the agent of his daughter.