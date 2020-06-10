Barack and Michelle Obama pronounced a moving speech on YouTube

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
13
Barack Obama and Michelle obama have inspired not only students, but everyone listening to the “Expensive promotion virtual promotion 2020.

Due to the continued Coronavirus In the event of a pandemic, many high school and college students have had to adjust their plans to the end of the studies. But the former president and first lady did the ceremony broadcast live to YouTube an unforgettable moment.

Sunday 7 June, the Obamas have given people a sense of hope when their moving opening speech. The dynamic duo has shared each of the individual messages, as well as a whole, in order to encourage, empower and elevate the graduates of this year.

“Hello, everyone, and congratulations to the class of 2020,” said Barack with his wife in a recording pre-recorded.

“This is a huge day for all of you,” said Michelle. “We could not be more excited to celebrate with you today … Now, even if you do not have the experience of sweating under your cap and your gown under the burning sun, be embarrassed by your family screaming your name as you cross the stage, you still have all these people with you today. ”

She added: “These people deserve your love and gratitude for you have helped to come here. So give them a pressure, if they are with you at this time …”

Barack intervened, “Especially the dads!”

“If they are not (with you), call them later. It comes from the moms, it is their day, too,” continued Michelle.

The former president then took a moment to share a few words of hope.

Related Post:  Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return to their war on the social networks

“Today is the culmination of a long journey. Think about when you start your first year. You were hoping for probably just the day of the graduation ceremony, you had met new people, learned new skills and you were ready for the first step , maybe a college, maybe a graduate, it may be your first job, ” said Barack. “You have accomplished all of this. And at a time where you were turning the last corner, the world is experiencing a pandemic in your way.”

Michelle added: “And these last few months, you have had to go even higher, you do contentiez not you to adapt to a virtual classroom, you help your teachers to adjust their audio for the rest of the class can hear. You were not only taking your final online, you you make sure, that your brothers and sisters had enough time on the computer to complete their work. . ”

“It is a lot to ask of anyone, and in spite of everything, you did everything,” said Barack. “We want you to know that the investment in your education is one of the best investments you have ever made. We have seen that this has been true for decades. The better education you have is the more likely and your families will be fair.”

“He was born in the last two months and it will continue to rise for years to come. So, you have done a good job”, he continued. “Keep your head high and celebrate.”

“And get in there and do a little dance, a dance cool,” encouraged Michelle.

Related Post:  Taylor Swift is said to embrace the"unexpected" in the speech of YouTube
In addition to words of encouragement to the couple Sunday, the Become The initiative, Reach Higher, the author also runs a full hour of content to celebrate the ceremony “Dear Class of 2020”.

“Since we launched the Reach Higher, we had a clear goal in line. We wanted to make higher education cool,” said Michelle, pasting of pictures and videos of students played in the background. “Because, as a nation, this is where the spotlight should be put: on the children who work hard in school, who are doing the right thing when nobody is watching.”

“Each one of you has something to offer, and I look forward to seeing all of you succeed,” she added.

Graduation virtual today has featured other great presenters. Those who participate? Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and so many other stars and public figures.

The event also had special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle,Zendaya, Jackie Aina and many others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here