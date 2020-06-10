Barack and Michelle Obama pronounced a moving speech on YouTube

andhave inspired not only students, but everyone listening to the “ Expensive promotion virtual promotion 2020

Due to the continued Coronavirus In the event of a pandemic, many high school and college students have had to adjust their plans to the end of the studies. But the former president and first lady did the ceremony broadcast live to YouTube an unforgettable moment.

Sunday 7 June, the Obamas have given people a sense of hope when their moving opening speech. The dynamic duo has shared each of the individual messages, as well as a whole, in order to encourage, empower and elevate the graduates of this year.

“Hello, everyone, and congratulations to the class of 2020,” said Barack with his wife in a recording pre-recorded.

“This is a huge day for all of you,” said Michelle. “We could not be more excited to celebrate with you today … Now, even if you do not have the experience of sweating under your cap and your gown under the burning sun, be embarrassed by your family screaming your name as you cross the stage, you still have all these people with you today. ”