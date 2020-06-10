Barack and Michelle Obama pronounced a moving speech on YouTube

Due to the continued Coronavirus In the event of a pandemic, many high school and college students have had to adjust their plans to the end of the studies. But the former president and first lady did the ceremony broadcast live to YouTube an unforgettable moment.
Sunday 7 June, the Obamas have given people a sense of hope when their moving opening speech. The dynamic duo has shared each of the individual messages, as well as a whole, in order to encourage, empower and elevate the graduates of this year.
“Hello, everyone, and congratulations to the class of 2020,” said Barack with his wife in a recording pre-recorded.
“This is a huge day for all of you,” said Michelle. “We could not be more excited to celebrate with you today … Now, even if you do not have the experience of sweating under your cap and your gown under the burning sun, be embarrassed by your family screaming your name as you cross the stage, you still have all these people with you today. ”
Barack intervened, “Especially the dads!”
“If they are not (with you), call them later. It comes from the moms, it is their day, too,” continued Michelle.
The former president then took a moment to share a few words of hope.
“Today is the culmination of a long journey. Think about when you start your first year. You were hoping for probably just the day of the graduation ceremony, you had met new people, learned new skills and you were ready for the first step , maybe a college, maybe a graduate, it may be your first job, ” said Barack. “You have accomplished all of this. And at a time where you were turning the last corner, the world is experiencing a pandemic in your way.”
“It is a lot to ask of anyone, and in spite of everything, you did everything,” said Barack. “We want you to know that the investment in your education is one of the best investments you have ever made. We have seen that this has been true for decades. The better education you have is the more likely and your families will be fair.”
“He was born in the last two months and it will continue to rise for years to come. So, you have done a good job”, he continued. “Keep your head high and celebrate.”
“And get in there and do a little dance, a dance cool,” encouraged Michelle.
“Since we launched the Reach Higher, we had a clear goal in line. We wanted to make higher education cool,” said Michelle, pasting of pictures and videos of students played in the background. “Because, as a nation, this is where the spotlight should be put: on the children who work hard in school, who are doing the right thing when nobody is watching.”
“Each one of you has something to offer, and I look forward to seeing all of you succeed,” she added.
Graduation virtual today has featured other great presenters. Those who participate? Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and so many other stars and public figures.
The event also had special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle,Zendaya, Jackie Aina and many others.