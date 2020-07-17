Barack Obama and rapper Kanye West, until the head of Amazon, or Bill Gates, Twitter estimated that 130 accounts have been hacked

Twitter it is estimated that there are about 130 the number of certified accounts of personalities and businesses that have been the target of hackers in the broad attack this Wednesday.

This attack allows hackers to take control of the accounts of the candidates for the american presidency, Joe Biden, the tv reality star Kim Kardashian or even the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, and post messages in your name, said Thursday the micro-blogging website..

The accounts of the former president of the united states, Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West, the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, the billionaire Warren Buffett, the former head of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and the companies, Apple and Uber have also been attacked.

Twitter has said that we must follow to check whether the personal data of the hacked accounts had been compromised.

The FBI has opened an investigation on this issue, has added Twitter, so that members of the legislature require that the light of this, the great attack.