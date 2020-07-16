Barack Obama, Kanye West, Apple… the incredible list of Twitter accounts that are affected by piracy unprecedented

Many public figures (Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden,…) and companies (Apple, Uber, etc) have been victims Wednesday on Twitter a large-scale campaign of piracy cryptomonnaies unprecedented. More than three months of the u.s. presidential elections, where the issues of cyber-security should be placed in the foreground, this intrusion of large-scale raises a legitimate question.

“Happy Wednesday ! I offer bitcoins to all my subscribers. I double all the payments sent to the bitcoin address below, ‘ have been able to read the users in the account of the owner of Tesla.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Binance, Coinbase… dozens of Twitter accounts has been hacked to get bitcoins. This is a hack, a massive and unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/B2TbIQKTSH Rafael Bloch (@Bloch_R) July 15, 2020

The theft of accounts, and many others belonging to certificates to users, have been put out of use by Twitter for about two hours, the time that the network of the blue bird to identify and establish an accurate diagnosis and detailed the incident.

According to the company SocialProff Security, specializing in cybersecurity, hackers would have taken control of the accounts affected by entering into the possession of the panel of administration of employees of Twitter, which allows users to change the passwords and disable the multiple authentication factors.

In 2017, other certified accounts (Amnesty International, the French ministry of the Economy, the BBC’s North America…), had been stolen by hackers who are believed, in favour of the president of turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The past month of August is full on the own account of the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who had been hacked with the publication, without his knowledge, messages, or insulting or racist.

