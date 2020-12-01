CELEBRITIES

BARACK OBAMA THINKS DRAKE WOULD BE THE PERFECT ACTOR TO PLAY HIM IN A BIOPIC

Posted on

Drake may have started low, but he’s headed for the White House. Well, only in cinematic form.

Barack Obama recently appeared on an episode of Complex News 360 With Speedy Mormon. When asked if he would support Drake to play him in a future film about his life, the president gave a surprisingly straightforward answer:

” I’ll say this: Drake seems to be able to do whatever he wants,” he said. “I mean, he’s talented, he’s a very talented brother. If the time comes and he’s ready … Drake has, most importantly, my family’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be fine. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake has stated more than once over the years that he wants to play Obama in cinema. As in 2012, in an interview with  NME :

“ I hope someone will make a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal. ” Whenever I see him on TV, I don’t switch channels. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections in his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at imitations .”

Obama recently published his memoir,  A Promised Land, which has already sold millions of copies around the world.

Hollywood super producers start working on grabbing the biopic right now. The book to infer the script is there, the actor is there – and what an actor!

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.4K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.0K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top