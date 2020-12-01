BARACK OBAMA THINKS DRAKE WOULD BE THE PERFECT ACTOR TO PLAY HIM IN A BIOPIC

Drake may have started low, but he’s headed for the White House. Well, only in cinematic form.

Barack Obama recently appeared on an episode of Complex News 360 With Speedy Mormon. When asked if he would support Drake to play him in a future film about his life, the president gave a surprisingly straightforward answer:

” I’ll say this: Drake seems to be able to do whatever he wants,” he said. “I mean, he’s talented, he’s a very talented brother. If the time comes and he’s ready … Drake has, most importantly, my family’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be fine. ”

Drake has stated more than once over the years that he wants to play Obama in cinema. As in 2012, in an interview with NME :

“ I hope someone will make a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal. ” Whenever I see him on TV, I don’t switch channels. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections in his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at imitations .”

Obama recently published his memoir, A Promised Land, which has already sold millions of copies around the world.

Hollywood super producers start working on grabbing the biopic right now. The book to infer the script is there, the actor is there – and what an actor!