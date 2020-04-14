Barbara Schulz : “A bad mother, she is a mother too girlfriend and lets do it all “

Tuesday, April 14, at 21h05, France 3 broadcasts Bad mother, a television movie adapted from a true story and that, at the 22nd Festival of Luchon, was awarded the prize for the best fiction unit as well as the hope award for women the young Jessyrielle Massengo. Actress Barbara Schulz plays with emotion and realism, a mother facing a family situation very delicate.

TeleZ.fr : Why did you want to play the role of Judith ?

Barbara Schulz : I was touched by the dismay of Judith, who in this situation of conflict, that rises to crescendo, has the impression of being the only one to be aware that the behavior of Mina, is a problem. Her husband, who is in a form of denial, cultivates a small complex of Oedipus that doesn’t help. This relationship seemed to be all the more just as I knew the scenario, very finely written, was based on a true story chronicled in a book. This lived, embodied by characters who never fall in the caricature, is felt to be through realism, very well dramatized, in the scenario.

Judith is she a perfect mom ?

Absolutely, and it is for this reason that the title of the telefilm is misleading. Also, when I read the script, the story I was completely caught up because it addresses a problem of adoption, which to me was totally unknown. We always talk of people who are not able to have a child, the emotion that one feels for the arrival of an adopted baby, or of all the difficulties that one must face before you can adopt. On the other hand, we never speak about the problems of adolescence faced by the parents of an adopted child, a conflict situation is very common. In addition, I thought that a child adopted baby or a very young age questioned rarely about her origins and her biological parents. However, this misconception is totally false.

“I was lucky enough to have a daughter of 15 years who is not on a protest “

How was the shooting with the young Jessyrielle Massengo ?

It has been great. It was her first big role, she has worked a lot, she was very focused and attentive to everyone. For the scene where she slaps him, she’s thrilled because she was very afraid of hurting me.

Have you even been faced with the crisis of teenage years of one of your children ?

No, I’m lucky to have a daughter of 15 years who is not on a mode demanding. It is a young girl, very mature feet firmly on the ground and we share a beautiful bond. Like me, she doesn’t like the screens, she prefers the music and rock in particular. She loves to write, read, paint, it has a soul of an artist. And in addition, it is very funny and loves to go to the theatre with me. In a word, it is a wonder !

What is your secret to have a daughter as adorable ?

I have always tried to stay close to her, and it is a friend, the singer Jacques Higelin, who gave me the secret to establish this proximity. During the shooting of the telefilm Colette with Marie Trintignant, he to me has told that her daughter, Izïa, loved Britney Spears. I thought that he had criticized this choice, but, on the contrary, he spent the time listening to the album with his daughter, asking him to explain to him the reasons why she so loved these songs. I was amazed because even my father, who was very nice, could not bear to hear me listen to rock music. This hostile attitude we had in opposition so that if we had initiated a dialogue on the difference of taste, it would have established a contact.

“A good mother is listening, fantasy, tenderness and tolerance “

Yourself, have you gone through a crisis of adolescence ?

Not really, in fact I have already lived much later.

For you, how is a bad mother ?

A bad mother is a mother too girlfriend, and who left everything behind to do it. This lax attitude means that it doesn’t matter. A few days ago, I was delusional by the testimony of a mother on the radio who didn’t see any problem letting his kids play all day long on their tablet in their room. Parents are supposed to be responsible adults but they are kids of ten years, which are the law. This is crazy!

What is the first quality of a good mom ?

Listening, imagination and tenderness. The tolerance sum.

Bad motherwith Barbara Schulz, Thierry Godard, Jessyrielle Massengo and Sophie Breyer, Tuesday, April 14, at 21h05, on France 3.