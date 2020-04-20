Barça-Napoli and City-Madrid on 7-8 August; the final on the 29

The second leg games of the final round of the Champions league Barcelona-Napoli and Manchester City-Real Madrid will be played on 7 and 8 August and, from there, we will play every three days to organize the 29th of the same month, the Istanbul final, as advanced by the Italian television Sky Sport.

The UEFA is preparing a program that, in a manner compatible with the health emergency the coronavirus, let you finish the season 2019-2020 of the Champions and the Europa League before the next September.

The Champions league was interrupted in mid-march when it was still played four games back of the final round: Barcelona-Naples, the City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon and Bayern Munich-Chelsea.

According to Sky Sportsuch seminars will be played between the 7 and the 8 of August to organize the following rounds, always back and forth, with three days of rest between them: the quarters it would play the 11-12 and 14-15 of August while the semi-finals to be organized on 18-19 and 21-22 of the same month.

Seven days after the last semi-final, the stadium Ataturk of Istanbul house, the end (day 29).

The european meetings would be disputed after the completion of all the national championships, which could be resumed at the beginning of June to end at the end of July.

As regards the Europa League, the competition was interrupted when there were only contested six of the eight games back of the final round.

The UEFA plans to play the idas that are left, the Seville-Rome and the Inter-Getafe, 2 and 3 August, with the returns that would be held three days later, on day 6.

The quarter-finals, with back and forth, it would play between 10 and 13 August, while the semi-finals would be the 17 and the 20. A week later, the stadium Energy of Gdansk house, the end (day 27).