Barcelona. Coutinho, ‘signing’ free to 2020-21 that Setién want

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, Spain / 15.04.2020 23:26:45





Although this is one of the clubs most powerful in the world, the Barcelona will also need to “tighten the belt” in what recruitment is concerned thinking about the next season because of the problems enconómicos that will stop the pandemic of coronavirus, but that would not prevent them from buy a crack completely free to which they are banished. What your name? Philippe Coutinho.

On loan at Bayern Munich until the end of this season, the midfielder brazilian is in the mind of Quique Setién to play the next course in the City of Barcelona, something that will not cost you a euro to the club of Lionel Messi.

“I like a lot and is a player who in principle is the Barcelona. If someone wants to have to pay the clause or offer an amount that the club would come good. I expect that can be here at the start of next season. I don’t know what you want to do, perhaps I need to ask, but is a great player, no doubt,” said Setién in discussion with RAC 1.

About the possibility of reinforcements for the Season 2020-21, the coach asked to go sparingly because of the extraordinary situation Spain is experiencing, where they are close to 20 thousand deaths per COVID-19.

“The situation that we are living in and the immediate future is an uncertainty, all the forecasts that have been done in the past is to put them in quarantine, as are we. Nobody knows what will happen, if you are going to play,” he said.

“We know how this economic situation, this will alter the market and all. The club is still working on the possibility of incorporating footballersjust as there are players that can leave. I would have to put it in stand by because it’s going to be difficult to be able to predict what will happen in the future with this economic issue”.

Coutinho in the Barcelona, the first stage of failure

The most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona. That is the letter of presentation of Philippe Coutinhothe brazilian that cost 145 million euros to fc barcelona club in January 2018 and in which barely withstood a year and a half to go loaned to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 for his poor performance.

The contract of the midfielder brazilian with the club is sealed until 2023, however, it is rumored that teams in england as Tottenham and Chelsea will seek in the next transfer market with a loan that has a clause of compulsory purchase to 2021.