Barcelona. Sandro Rosell: I got vaseline on the first day in prison

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, Spain / 20.04.2020 18:55:39





Being president of one of the biggest clubs in the world soccer as the Barcelona to pass more than 600 days in jail with a package of condoms and sachets of vaseline. That is the story of Sandro Rosell, who shared details of this terrifying and prolonged experience who lived between the years 2017 and 2019.

“When you enter the prison gave me four condoms and four bags with vaseline, I got worried. In jail you die internally or you’re more strong,” he said in conversation with Mundo Deportivo.

“Martha, my wife, was very strong and a basic pillar of our stamina. My parents, my brothers and my friends also. Having my friend Joan Besolí there was crucial, without him we would have endured”, said that he was the head of the club Blaugrana between 2010 and 2014.

‘I ALWAYS KNEW INNOCENT IN PRISON’

On April 24, 2019 ended the nightmare for Rosellsince that date, he was declared innocent of the alleged economic crime for which he was brought to justice. A year away, the exmandatario of the Barca he stated that he always maintained the hope that they will prove their innocence, in addition to comparing the running of the bulls faced currently by the coronavirus in respect to what lived behind bars.

“I have a lot more space than the 12 square feet that was in jail, now I’m with my family, the food is good, I have my private bathroom and connection with the world, and it is impossible for this to last two years. But do you know what more has made me think? In prison I knew that I was innocent to be locked up, and now I don’t know if as a society we are so innocent. Have we forgotten of the world, of the planet, in all senses of the word,” he said.