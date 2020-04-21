Barcelona will sell the name of the Camp Nou

The Barcelona sell the rights to a name of the Camp Nou during a year and that money will be used to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

After a meeting by video call, it was decided that the famous stadium had an official sponsor, which had never happened since its opening in 1957.

According to the meeting presided over by José María Bartomeu, president fc barcelona: “it Is a measure that was already expected after the construction of the Espai Barça, the remodeling project, comprehensive of all the spaces of the club, starting with the same stadium, but looks forward to a state of health emergency”.

The name of the sponsor will be known within two weeks and the amount of it will be donated to research projects to cure the Covid-19. “They have approved the transfer of the title rights of the Camp Nou, corresponding to the season 2020/21, the Foundation Club, to get income that will be invested in research projects and in projects designed to combat the effects of the Covid-19 in Catalonia and in the rest of the world.”

It was noted that Barcelona “will be the first sports entity at the world level to be involved to the maximum in this challenge and if our gesture can serve as inspiration for other organisations to join, perhaps we can generate a wave of hope for millions of people around the world who are suffering as a result of this pandemic.”

