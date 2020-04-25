Barron Trump, ado not-so-studious : his father Donald Trump and the grid in front of journalists

Barron Trump, who has just turned 14 years old this march 20, is not familiar with the blues of the containment at the White House. Interviewed this march 30, on the morale of the teenager by journalists of Fox News, Donald Trump said : “Well Barron is not dissatisfied. No, it is not dissatisfied at all. He was told that he could not go to school. Well, I can’t say that he sat down to the ground in protest. He never complained.”

The son of the american president and Melania Trump, as some dream of seeing follow in the footsteps of her mother on the catwalk, does not seem to suffer too much from his imprisonment inside of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. His father had to reassure him at the beginning of the epidemic Covid-19. But in the family, it is, it seems, the First Lady who is concerned about the addition of a massive contamination.

A birthday behind closed doors

It is in the family, inside the White House, that Barron has his birthday on the 20th of march. The presidencial isn’t a prison, it is true, with its 132 rooms and 146 windows opening onto a park of 7 hectares. Since the realization by the head of the american State that the new coronavirus was going to affect severely his country, the staff of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has been greatly reduced. The staff members of the presidential are encouraged to tele-work. And those still allowed to enter the interior of the White House must every day, to take their temperature and respect a distance of about 2 meters with the presidential family.

Tested negative but still cautious, Melania Trump had to to abandon a tradition that comes each year give rhythm to the spring of the White House : hunting for Easter eggs in the gardens of the presidential residence. The dinner of State scheduled to take place Letizia and Felipe of Spain was also cancelled. A loving mother, the First Lady is now focused on the well-being of Barron that she knows sometimes fragile.

