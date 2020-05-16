Barron Trump, giant and disillusioned : Thanksgiving sullen with Donald and Melania

We had not seen for several months. November 26, 2019 to Washington, Barron Trump made an appearance noticed on the lawn of the White House. In the company of his parents Donald and Melania Trump, the teenager climbed aboard Marine One, head to Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of the First lady, were also on the trip.

Wearing black, in bomber-jacket, black pants and sneakers by New Balance, the 13 year old boy has displayed a sad look during its passage in front of the photographers. In the back, he contented himself with a discreet hand sign while his parents were walking. It seems that the young Barron continues to grow at great speed, so much so that it now exceeds her father to a good head. The president, however, has not to be ashamed of his 1.90 m…

But all the children Trump were not so cynical, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Tiffany Trump was in his side appeared all smiles during the traditional presentation of the Thanksgiving turkey. To the side of his little friend Michael Boulos, the American 26-year-old seemed delighted with this day of celebration. The other children of the president were missing, as for them, the appeal : Ivanka, Donald Junior and Eric have not taken part in this annual event. Once the turkey pardon, Donald Trump and his family are, therefore, flew to the family estate of Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, where all go spend a few days of family vacation under the sun of Florida.