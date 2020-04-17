Barry Cowan explains the impact of the cancellation of Wimbledon on Roger Federer

The expert in tennis, Barry Cowan says that the legend of tennis Switzerland Roger Federer could be one of the players affected the most if the All England Club decided to cancel the championships of Wimbledon this year because of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Many expect the tournament to be cancelled, and the All England Club announced that it would hold a meeting of the emergency council on Wednesday 1st April to make a call to the event this year.

Cowan said that the long layoff will benefit the people such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Speaking to Sky Sports, Cowan said: “I and many other people, wondered who would actually benefit from it? “In fact, I think it will benefit Djokovic and Nadal.

It will be beneficial for Andy Murray, as it will have a little more time to recover. Andy has done an incredible return at the end of the previous year. I think it will not make any difference for Federer not hitting the ball for a month or two, as he showed a few years ago.

But there comes a point where you have to actually play competitively at his age. Otherwise, the body might slow down. Federer will be the only concern for me. I think Djokovic and Nadal will come back even stronger.

With that, I think that most young people are not conditioned to take longer periods of time. Nadal and Djokovic have become the masters, they can still play tennis. “Cown also said:” And Serena Williams? What will happen to Serena because she is trying to surpass Margaret Court with the number of Grand Slam tournaments, she is currently just behind.

The players do not necessarily know when they will come back, if this will be the beginning of August, September or October. There are people who say they do not see the tennis season resume before the beginning of the next year. ”