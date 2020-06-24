Barry Jenkins and Leonardo Dicaprio will adapt fiction documentary Netflix “Virunga”

Selected for the Oscars in 2015, the documentary Virunga Orlando von Einsiedel explores the national Park of Virunga, in Congo, through the stories of four forest guards.

After winning the best documentary award at the film Festival in Abu Dhabi in 2014 and will be awarded a nomination for the Oscars in 2015, the documentary Virunga made about him. The work delves into the fauna and flora of the park legendary Virunga national park, Congo, world heritage of Unesco, which has the distinction of hosting the last mountain gorillas of the region. Beyond being an exploration visually rich and lush, the documentary is as much appreciated by its political significance. Virunga tells the story of this famous park through several forest guards who defend the place of an oil company, operator of oilfields in a protected area.

An adaptation worthy of a thriller green

As reported Deadline this June 23, Leonardo Dicaprio and Barry Jenkins have decided to adapt the documentary, currently on Netflix, in a feature-length film of fiction. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, to whom we owe the oscar winning film Moonlight, will move on to writing the screenplay, while actor Leonardo Diaprio, an avid supporter of the fight against climate change, will be the executive producer of the documentary alongside Orlando von Einsiedel.

In the light of the two profiles are very committed to Jenkis and Dicaprio, one can imagine that the documentary, which in addition to its first animal very politicized, will result in a thriller rabid, full of suspense and investigation. For the moment, nor the producers, nor Netflix, which bought the rights in 2014, have advanced the release date or filming.