Barry Jenkins and Leonardo DiCaprio will adapt the documentary “Virunga”

This documentary was nominated for an Oscar in 2015, tells the story of the guards of the Virunga national Park, classified world heritage of Unesco, to devote his whole life to the gorillas.

Between 2014 and 2015, the documentary Virunga Orlando von Einsiedel created a small buzz, winning the Best documentary award at the Festival of Abu Dhabi the movie from being selected for the Oscars. After IndieWirethe director Barry Jenkins (The light of the moon, If Beale Street could talk) and Leonardo DiCaprio will join forces to adapt this documentary (available on Netflix) in a feature film. Barry Jenkins – who is also working on a biographical film dedicated to the choreographer Alvin Ailey, will be responsible for writing the scenario, while DiCaprio will and Orlando von Einsiedel will ensure the production executive.

Also read : Barry Jenkins commented on the work of James Baldwin

Praised by international critics, Virunga it has been distinguished by her ability to mix a dramatic action of the highest quality and a political commitment, in the wake of the great social documentary, such as An inconvenient Truth Davis Guggenheim, who had, as of 2006 the global warming. The viewer is immersed in the depths of the forests of the eastern region of the Congo, where Virunga national park, one of the richest regions in biodiversity in the world, as well as the home of the last mountain gorillas.

In this idyllic setting, yet threatened, a group of committed people trying to save this park, who are struggling in the face of an armed militia, poachers and those who want the control of natural resources. In may 2012, the rebel group M23 to declare war, and a new conflict threatens the stability of everything that you have worked hard to protect. With said material, Virunga it is as much a documentary of the wild life as a political thriller – it follows, in particular, a freelance journalist from the investigation of the oil companies and their adaptation promises to be a tale of investigation panting.