Barry Jenkins, Leonardo DiCaprio and Netflix are teaming up for the adaptation of the functionality of the Virunga Doc

Deadline reports that the director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is about to write an adaptation of the documentary film, 2014 “Virunga” for Netflix, that Leonardo DiCaprio is produce through his banner, Appian Way.

The director, DiCaprio produced the Oscar-nominated film “Virunga”, which followed the struggle to protect the mountain gorillas threatened in the Congo. The movie was released on Netflix in 2014 and is currently available in the world, and it tells the true story of the rangers risking their lives in the national park, the most beautiful of Africa.

Jennifer Davisson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Phillip Watson are producing for appian way, ö as Joanna Natasegara by the Purple color of the Films. And Orlando von Einsiedel, who has directed the documentary original, will be executive producer.

Jenkins has written and directed the upcoming series from Amazon “The underground railroad”. He also wrote the screenplay “Flint Strong “ the debut of the director of photography, Rachel Morrison, and is linked to the next milestone of a feature film biography on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey to Searchlight Pictures. He has written and directed for the last time “If Beale Street could talk” based on the story of James Baldwin and won the Oscar for the script of its winner for best film “Clair de lune. “

As producer, DiCaprio has recently published “And” Us “Go Green”, a documentary about the careers of an electric car, which premiered on Hulu.